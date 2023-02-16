Watch Now
Man fatally run over while stealing catalytic converter by would-be victim, police say

Posted at 6:59 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 08:08:41-05

PALMDALE, Calif. (KTRK) — A man is dead after being run over by the female driver of a truck that they were trying to steal the catalytic converter from.

As first published by ABC13, the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a shopping center parking lot.

Four suspects had pulled up to the lifted 4x4 Ford Excursion, with one of them getting out to saw off the vehicle's catalytic converter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Police said a woman had been sleeping inside the truck at the time.

Hearing the noises, police said she told them she thought someone was trying to break in.

Turning on the engine, the woman put the car in reverse.

Police said that when she felt a bump afterward, she got out, saw the grand theft suspect on the ground, and called 911.

Officials said responding deputies detained three other suspects, identified as another man and two women.

Police said the suspect was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced later dead.

According to the website Repair Pall, the estimated value of the catalytic converter is about $2,900.

