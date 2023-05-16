Man killed, child hurt in lightning strike: Bosque County sheriff

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – A lightning strike killed a man and resulted in a 6-year-old child having to receive “emergency treatment” on Monday, Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said.

“Our prayers are with the family as they mourn the loss of a family member and pray for a full recovery of a young child,” Hendricks said in a social media post.

Hendricks said deputies and EMS responded to a call of two individuals being struck by lightning.

