Man just hired by steakhouse accused of $15K beef theft

(AP) — A man who had just been hired by an upscale steakhouse in Georgia is accused of stealing $15,000 of beef from an outdoor cooler.

The man was scheduled to begin work Friday at Uncle Jack’s in Roswell, but allegedly stole the expensive meat on Monday and Thursday, WSB-TV reported.

Warrants accuse the man of two counts of second-degree burglary, Roswell police told the station.

The first theft included Kobe and Wagyu beef, ahi tuna, and “long bones,” which William Degel, owner of the New York-based chain, described as “Fred Flintstone racks of beef” on bones about 20 inches (50 centimeters) long.

Degel, in New York, told WSB that better locks were installed on the cooler after Monday’s theft but surveillance video from Thursday shows the man cutting them off.

“I’m so shocked someone came back that fast,” Degel said.

The head chef recognized the man as an applicant who had been in the restaurant just days before, the station reported.

Degel said he wonders what the man did with the meat.

“He’d need a bandsaw; got to cut the loins, the chops. Going to eat it all?” Degel said.