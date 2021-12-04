Man hurt after jumping out of plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital after jumping out of a plane on the Phoenix Sky Harbor tarmac.

Phoenix Fire officials say the incident happened Saturday morning just after 8 a.m. when a 30-year-old man exited a Southwest Airlines flight located on the south portion of the airport.

ABC15 learned the man somehow opened a plane door, jumped out, then ran to nearby Phoenix Fire Station 19.

There, the man walked into a dormitory room and locked himself inside. After a few minutes, firefighters were able to get him to unlock the door and he was evaluated, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

He was taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the jump onto the tarmac.

An official with Southwest Airlines says the incident happened on Flight 4236 as it safely arrived in Phoenix from Colorado Springs. While the plane was taxing to the gate, a passenger exited through a rear galley door.

The flight's captain stopped the plane and alerted Air Traffic Control.

Phoenix Police, Sky Harbor, and Phoenix Fire officials are all investigating how the incident unfolded.

It is unclear what charges the man could face.