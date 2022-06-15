Man dies after being struck on I-35 while avoiding officer: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas – A man, attempting to avoid an officer, died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 35, Temple police said.

The subject, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital in “critical condition” but later died of injuries sustained in the accident, according to a news release.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers are participating in the investigation – at the request of Police Chief Shawn Reynolds, the release said.

The accident occurred over an hour after Temple police were dispatched – at about 7:48 a.m. – to the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend after a caller reported suspicious activity involving a black man wearing an orange shirt, police said

At about 8 a.m., a Temple police officer had a “brief interaction” with the man and then, after a computer check, determined the man had a misdemeanor theft warrant. When the officer attempted to “engage the subject again,” the man ran toward a “wood line, evading arrest or detention,” police said.

“Officers established a perimeter, and a K-9 unit was called to assist on the search for the subject,” the news release said.

At roughly 8:44 a.m., the man was “observed walking northbound on the southbound side of Interstate 35, along the shoulder of the inside, center divider,” police said.

“At approximately 8:59 a.m., an officer exited their vehicle on the opposite (northbound) side of the interstate and directed (but did not discharge) their taser towards the subject,” the release said. “The subject then began moving westbound, entering the southbound lanes of traffic, where the subject was struck by a vehicle.”

According to police, the officer called for Emergency Medical Services and began performing CPR on the man. That’s when he was taken to the hospital and later died, police said.

“As a matter of standard practice, the officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative leave with pay,” the release said. “An internal affairs investigation of the incident has been ordered, as well.”

“It should also be remembered that the purpose of these investigations is to fact-find and determine what occurred during this incident,” said Reynolds, the police chief, in the release.

Police said the man’s identity will be released at a later time.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or the Texas Rangers at (254) 247-0849.

