Man dies after being stabbed on Black Friday outside Houston Galleria, police say

HOUSTON, Texas — A man who was stabbed in a Best Buy parking lot near The Galleria has died, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded around 6:05 p.m. Friday to a person down call from the Best Buy located at 5133 Richmond Avenue.

The victim's identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Witnesses state the victim was talking with another adult male when their argument escalated into a physical altercation.

The suspect then stabbed the victim and fled the scene by foot, police say.

The victim was transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead Saturday, KTRK reported.

The suspect is being described by police as a Black male with dreadlocks wearing a yellow-colored reflective traffic vest.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.