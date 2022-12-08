Man charged after firing at Milam County deputy during 'routine' traffic stop: Sheriff

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – A man now faces three charges, including attempted capital murder, after he allegedly fired on a Milam County deputy during a “routine traffic stop” early Thursday morning.

That’s according to a news release from Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore.

In addition to attempted capital murder, Travis Wayne Turner of Thorndale also faces charges of evading in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

About 2:20 a.m. Thursday, Clore said, Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley attempted what he described as a “routine traffic stop” of Turner – south of Thorndale near Griffith Lane – when Turner fired at Beasley’s patrol vehicle.

“The suspect fled, at which time Deputy Beasley began to pursue,” Clore said.

With assistance from other agencies, Turner was arrested on CR 458.

The investigation is continuing, Clore said.

25 News will provide additional details if they become available.