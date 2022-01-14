Man charged with animal cruelty after fatally shooting dog

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — A Des Moines man was charged Thursday with first-degree animal cruelty and reckless endangerment after he allegedly shot a dog twice in front of the animal’s 11-year-old owner.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Curtis Madden, 64, was charged for intentionally killing the 5-year-old male boxer named Tyson after it got away from the girl. He was also charged with reckless endangerment for firing his handgun toward the feet of the girl on a suburban street, prosecutors said.

The girl told police she was walking Tyson when she tripped and lost control of the leash. The dog began chasing Madden’s dog, a black Lab, prosecutors said. She called the dog and it was heading back to her when Madden shot him, prosecutors said.

Tyson was circling the girl while whining and limping when Madden shot the dog a second time, killing him, prosecutors said.

The girl told police she was fearful the second shot was directed at her when Madden pointed the gun, according to documents. Madden told officers he was walking his dog, Max, when another dog attacked the black Lab, according to court documents.

Madden’s arraignment is Jan. 27.