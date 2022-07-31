Man arrested after fatally crashing into USPS vehicle, killing employee

PEARL, Miss. — Pearl police reported the arrest of a young man after crashing into a U.S. Postal Service vehicle causing fatal injuries.

Police arrested Brandon Andrews, 20, after causing a high-speed car chase after an attempted traffic stop and crashing into a Postal Service employee who succumbed to his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Police reported officers requested Andrews, who was traveling westbound on Interstate 20, to pull over for driving over the speed limit in a Toyota Camry.

Andrews failed to pull over and continued driving at a high speed, according to police.

Andrews continued trying to evade police and traveled westbound on I-35 before heading south on I-55 into Jackson, Mississippi city limits, said police.

Upon approaching Maria Drive off of McDowell Road, Andrews crashed into the Postal Service worker and fled the scene. Police said the employee was transported to UMMC where he was declared deceased.

Police quickly apprehended Andrews and brought him into custody.

Police said the identity of the deceased employee is withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Andrews remains in custody at the Rankin County Detention Center where he faces numerous charges, said police.

Police said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the United States Postal Service are assisting the Pearl Police Department in the investigation.