Man arrested after fatal stabbing at Times Square restaurant

Seth Wenig/AP
The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 8:58 PM, May 01, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Police charged a New York man on Sunday in the fatal stabbing of another man at a popular Times Square restaurant.

The incident occurred Saturday night at Dave and Buster’s, a restaurant in the heart of Times Square that also features a video game arcade.

According to police, 39-year-old Allen Stanford was stabbed in the chest after an argument with the other man and later died of his injuries at St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital.

On Sunday morning, police charged 41-year-old Jesse Armstrong with murder. According to multiple reports, an employee of the restaurant followed Armstrong and helped police identify him at a nearby subway station.

Attorney information for Armstrong wasn’t immediately available.

