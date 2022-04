Staff Report

Special agents for the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Leon County Sheriff's Office arrested a man and "saved a 14-year-old child victim after she had been kidnapped and trafficked across multiple counties," according to a DPS social media post Friday.

Arrested was Jamal Parrish, the release said.

"Sadly, the Department of Homeland Security estimated that 1.2 million children worldwide are affected by trafficking," the post said.