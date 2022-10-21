Man, 63, killed in Bell County motorcycle crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A 63-year-old Cedar Creek man died Friday in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Bell County.

Timothy Eugene Myers was traveling south on Lakeview Road, approaching the intersection of Bear Branch Road, when his 2007 Harley Davidson left the roadway and crashed in a ditch, Texas DPS said.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Myers dead at the scene, the Department of Public Safety said.

The crash, which occurred at 8:05 a.m. Friday, remains under investigation.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.