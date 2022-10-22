Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash

GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County.

George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.

“The Nissan landed upside down and came to final rest submerged under water on its top,” the Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Justice of the Peace 3 James Caldwell pronounced Hallman dead at 2:02 a.m.

The investigation remains active, DPS said.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.