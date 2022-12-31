Man, 19, arrested for indecent exposure, indecency with child by exposure: Waco police

WACO, Texas — A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday after police had received “multiple calls of a male exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city,” starting in September 2022, Waco police said.

Andrew Justice Smith was booked into McLennan County Jail for indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure

Waco police’s Special Crimes Unit identified Smith as the subject.

Police are urging those who have been victims of Smith “exposing himself to you” to report it at (254) 750-7500.

25 News will provide more information when it becomes available.