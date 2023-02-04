Watch Now
Woman killed in Temple crash

Posted at 5:46 PM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 20:19:57-05

TEMPLE, Texas – A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in the 3100 block of North Third Street, Temple police said.

The accident occurred about 5:15 p.m.

The woman’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

The driver of the second vehicle, suffering from non-life threatening injuries, was taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY

Major crash reported in Temple, motorists urged to take alternate routes

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple police sent out a traffic alert just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, reporting a major crash with “potentially life-threatening injuries” in the vicinity of North Third Street and W Upshaw Avenue.

Motorists are being asked, if possible, to take alternate routes.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

