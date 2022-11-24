Watch Now
‘Major crash’ involving 18-wheeler on I-35 in Temple, take alternate routes

Posted at 12:18 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 13:18:47-05

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple police are working a “major crash” involving an 18-wheeler and a vehicle on southbound I-35 near Industrial Boulevard and Nugent Avenue (near Exit 304).

According to a news release, injuries of those involved in the accident are “serious but non-life-threatening at this time.”

“Drivers should seek alternate routes,” the news release said.

Temple police recommend taking NW H K Dodgen Loop (near Buc-ee’s) to continue traveling southbound.

The accident remains under investigation.

Contact Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477 if you have any information.

25 News will provide more details when they become available.

