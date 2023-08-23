Louisville man arrested after chaining a woman in captivity for 2 days: Louisville Metro Police

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — A man was arrested in Louisville for chaining a woman to the floor for two days, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred on August 16.

The woman in captivity was rescued after LMPD's 2nd Division officers were dispatched to a two-story house on reports that a woman was screaming for help. Officers said they discovered the woman chained to the floor with a chain around her neck and the entire first floor to be completely barricaded.

Bodycam footage shows police removing the chains and performing rescue operations. Emergency services and responding units then treated the female victim. LMPD said their Domestic Violence Unit are working "non-stop on this case."

Authorities identified 36-year-old Moises May as the suspect.

According to an arrest report obtained by WAVE, May trapped the woman, with whom he possibly shares a child, inside the house the day after they had an argument that turned physical.

The report said May held the woman down in the bathroom and chopped most of her hair off with a machete.

According to the report obtained by WAVE, May also forced the woman to remove some of her clothes and threatened to kill her.

Police said they arrested May two days after the incident. He faces multiple charges. According to the arrest report, those charges include kidnapping, intimidating a participant in the legal process, wanton endangerment, assault and terroristic threatening and harassment.

May was arraigned in court on August 19 where he pleaded not guilty. He is being held on bond at $100,000 and is scheduled to appear in court again on August 28.