Young Central Texas man sentenced 50 years for murder of ex-girlfriend

BRYAN, Texas — A Texas man was sentenced to 50 years after pleading guilty to murdering his girlfriend in College Station nearly two years ago.

Angie Saucedo was found dead by her roommate on Oct. 6, 2020, after Angie's mother called her after being unable to reach her daughter, officials said. The roommate notified the police saying Cristian Gonzalez of Lewisville was the last to visit her, saying he was with Angie when she last spoke to her.

Officials did not disclose a potential motive for the murder nor the manner in which she was killed.

Police contacted the now 24-years-old Gonzalez at Angie's mother's home. Gonzalez told authorities he was there to "pay his respects" to her family after hearing about the death, said officials.

Upon investigation; however, Angie's mother told investigators Gonzalez said he learned about the death through police, yet said information was not revealed to the public or him.

When interviewing Gonzalez, investigators said he claimed Angie was still alive when he left College Station and stopped at a Walmart to buy a bottle of water on his way back traveling to Lewisville.

Further investigation revealed Gonzalez stopped at Walmart but was captured by cameras throwing out items in a parking lot's trash can.

The items collected by authorities from the trash can were Angie's phone, paper towels consistent with ones found at Angie's home, and latex gloves, officials said. All items contained blood determined to be Angie's and the gloves contained Gonzalez's DNA.

Officials said phone records showed Gonzalez continued to text Angie for hours after disposing of her belongings and attempting to cover his tracks.

Before the murder, Gonzalez had no prior criminal history, officials said.

Angie's family read a letter she wrote months ago before her murder at the plea, according to the press release.

The letter expressed how grateful she was for Gonzalez and her family and said she hoped a future with him will be bright because of the changes he would make in his life.

Angie's family told authorities about the impact her death has caused them and how "no amount of years or sentence would be enough" for what Gonzalez had done.

"Angie was the bright star of her family's universe...we hope this sentence brings them some semblance of peace and justice," said Assistant District Attorneys of Brazos County Jessica Escue and Kristin Burns in a press release.

Angie's mother was investigated by the Irving and College Station Police Departments with the Dallas County's District Attorney's Office.