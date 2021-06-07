Workforce Solutions of Central Texas looks to help soldiers transition to civilian life

KILLEEN, TX — Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is working hard to make the transition from Army life to civilian life as smooth as possible.

During the beginning months of the pandemic Workforce Solutions of Central Texas decided to create a transition liaison position for soldiers transitioning out of the military and it is proving to be a good decision.

The idea is to have someone on the outside of the gate working to make sure they are prepared for the next chapter in their lives.

”We will talk about VA. We’ll talk about how to file your disability claim. We’ll talk about how do you dress in a corporate world. We’ll talk about how do you act on a daily bases,” said Alan Wedding, Military Transition Liaison, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.

While their primary mission is for soldier transition out of Fort Hood, they are also there for they spouses of soldiers coming to Fort Hood.

”When they transition into fort hood, we assist their spouses find new jobs because their spouse is now a dislocated worker,” said Frank Minosky, Center Administrator for Killeen and Lampasas Workforce Centers.

Alan Wedding, the Military Transition Liaison spent a full career in the military and knows the transition to civilian life can be hard.

”Being a previous E9 in the Marine Corps, I am always mission oriented and I had to realize that it is still mission oriented however, how do I get from point a to point b in the corporate world,” said Wedding.

Wedding also knows that transitioning out of the military is about more than just a new job, it’s a whole new approach in life.

Transitioning is something that Wedding himself is still working on and that makes him even more uniquely qualified to help his fellow service members.

”Because now he is in the transition mode of transitioning them while he is still transitioning himself. It will probably be another year or two before he is real comfortable with who the new guy is,” said Minosky.

The success of having someone like Wedding on the civilian side of the gate is not lost on Fort Hood officials.

It is something that they feel has been a great success and help and should be replicated in other areas.

”I recommend that every Workfoce and every company that wants to partner with the military, take a look at adding that position. Not necessarily meaning they have to, but at least take a look at adding that position.” said Mark Phillips, Transition Service Manager on Fort Hood.

The military transition liaison it there for every aspect a soldier might need to be successful as a civilian and as a veteran.

