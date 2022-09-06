Woodway Elementary 'Glow Kindness' fundraiser

WACO, Texas — Woodway Elementary School students and PTA joined this Tuesday to kick off their ‘month of kindness.’ The one-month journey's mission is to spread the importance of kindness in their communities and raise money for their school.

The proceeds will go to field trips, activities in the classroom, teacher grants and many more.

Another way to build a better Woodway for all. "Kindness is a huge character quality that we work on every day and every month of the school year,” said school counselor Kendal Jarrett.

“We really want to focus on those character qualities to make sure they are active parts and members of the community surrounding us..." she added.

As the students embark on this journey all month long, Woodway Elementary students can collect cash and check donations. More information can be found here.