Woman banned from H-E-B, facing trial after allegedly slapping female worker: Report

SPRING, Texas — A Texas woman is facing trial after reportedly assaulting an H-E-B worker, deputies said.

As first published by ABC13, Lynda Ukeh has since been charged with misdemeanor assault.

Deputies said the assault took place at the H-E-B located in the 7300 block of Louetta Road.

Investigators said Ukeh had left the store upset that she could not pay at self-checkout because she had more than 10 items.

After which, she reportedly returned to the store with a friend and assaulted a female employee, deputies said.

Officials said Ukeh reportedly pulled the employee's hair and slapped her in the face before fleeing.

Ukeh was later arrested at her home, officials said.

She was later released from the Harris County Jail after posting $100 bond, according to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

As part of her bond, court records show Ukeh will no longer be able to shop at any H-E-B stores within Harris County.

Her court date is currently scheduled for this Friday, March 10.