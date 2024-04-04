Woman arrested after forcing child's head into a toilet, forced him to drink, Woodway police say

WOODWAY, Texas — The Woodway Public Safety Department put a woman in custody after they said she forced a child's head into a toilet and made him drink the water.

Claudia Velediaz-Bonifazi has been charged with Injury to a Child with Intent to Cause Bodily Harm.

Police said the child in her care made an outcry to school officials which prompted an investigation by Woodway PSD and Child Protective Services.

During their investigation, authorities said they discovered several violent incidents where the child had been punched, hit with various objects, and was also refused food for long periods of time by the suspect.

Investigators said the child's outcry stemmed from him arriving at school crying and telling staff and a counselor that he was dragged to a bathroom by his hair, his head forced into a toilet, and then forced to drink the toilet water.

Police said in their investigation the child was missing pieces of his hair.

He has since been placed with a relative for his safety, and Velediaz-Bonifazi was arrested on April 3.