With early voting over, attention turns to election day

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX — City and school district elections just wrapped up early voting and now election day, May 1, is quickly approaching.

"Its really important to get out there and vote these are really important elections. Local government races have a direct impact on our lives so its important to get out there and vote" said Dillon Meek, Mayor of the City of Waco.

Early voting had a mild turnout according to the city and officials are hopeful come election day, voter turn out will be larger.

"School district and city counsel members these people are setting the policies, and priorities in the budget for your city and for your schools this has significant impact on our daily lives and I know and I know the presidential race always catches a lot of the hype, but this really impacts the day to day lives of the people here in this community" said Meek.

Seats and roles filled during these races will elect those in positions that will be responsible for our area's city and school district policies, budgets and more. City officials imploring everyone to show their support and cast a vote.

The following numerous locations are where you can vote May 1, from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. :

Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th Street,

Waco China Spring ISD Administration Bldg. 12166 Yankie Road, China Spring

Crawford High School* 200 Pirate Drive, Crawford

Dewey Community Center 925 N. 9th Street, Waco

Fellowship Bible Church 5200 Speegleville Road, McGregor

H. G. Isbill Junior High 305 S. Van Buren Street, McGregor

Hewitt City Hall/Library 200 Patriot Court, Hewitt

Lacy Lakeview Civic Center 505 E. Craven Avenue, Waco

Lake Shore United Methodist Church 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco

Lorena First Baptist Church 307 E. Center Street, Lorena

Robinson Community Center 106 W. Lyndale Avenue, Robinson

University High School 3201 S. New Road, Waco

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center 1020 Elm Avenue, Waco

West Waco Library and Genealogy Center 5301 Bosque Blvd, Waco

Woodway City Hall 922 Estates Drive, Woodway

*Coryell County registered voters residing within Crawford ISD can vote on Election Day at the Crawford High School location.

