Wind Therapy Freedom Riders remembers fallen soldiers

BELL COUNTY, TX — Memorial Day is a day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

While some people are at the lake or a backyard barbecue, the Wind Therapy Freedom Riders are Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery paying their respect to our fallen service members.

The Wind Therapy Freedom Riders were founded by a group of friends who heard a veteran was going to have an unaccompanied funeral.

Now with chapters across the country, they make sure that doesn’t happen on their watch.

”They sacrificed all. Everything that they had so that we could have the freedoms that we have now a days. There is no reason any veteran should be put to rest without an attendance,” said Troy Hubble, President of the Mid Texas Chapter of Wind Therapy Freedom Riders.

For them Memorial Day isn’t just an extended weekend or a chance to party.

”The meaning of the day is to remember the fallen versus being able to have a three-day weekend and being able to barbeque and get drunk and have a good old time,”said Jack Daniel, U.S. Army Retired and Wind Therapy Freedom Rider.

For veterans like Jack Daniel, seeing what Wind Therapy Freedom Riders are all about led him to become a member himself.

”I was able to let my guard down and I became comfortable, and it felt like um, it felt like family,” said Daniel.

For them, Memorial Day serves as a reminder of why they came together in the first place, for those who sacrifice for our country.

”Thank you all for everything that you do. God bless you and come home safe,” said Hubble.

The wind therapy freedom riders aren’t there for veteran funerals they also do all they can to help veterans and first responders in need.

