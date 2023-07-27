Wildfire near Blum destroys 5 homes, voluntary evacuations underway

BLUM, Texas — A wildfire has destroyed five homes in Hill County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities report that the "Blum Fire" is 20 percent contained.

the #BlumFire in Hill Country is an estimated 250 acres and 20% contained. Crews continue to engage in structure protection. Dozer crews are making progress constructing containment line.

The fire began early Wednesday afternoon, with Hill County fire departments and firefighters from Bosque County being dispatched. Air units from the Texas A&M Forest Service were also sent in.

"We were going about 30 miles per hour, and it was moving faster than us," said Destinee Pendley, an eyewitness to the fire earlier Wednesday afternoon.

She provided 25 News with cell phone video showing high winds and flames shooting into the air.

According to Hill County Emergency Management as of Wednesday evening, the town is currently under voluntary evacuations. The Rio Vista Community Center has been designated for those seeking shelter.

