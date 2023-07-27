Watch Now
Wildfire near Blum destroys 5 homes, voluntary evacuations underway

20% contained as of Wednesday evening
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 23:43:11-04

BLUM, Texas — A wildfire has destroyed five homes in Hill County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities report that the "Blum Fire" is 20 percent contained.

The fire began early Wednesday afternoon, with Hill County fire departments and firefighters from Bosque County being dispatched. Air units from the Texas A&M Forest Service were also sent in.

"We were going about 30 miles per hour, and it was moving faster than us," said Destinee Pendley, an eyewitness to the fire earlier Wednesday afternoon.

She provided 25 News with cell phone video showing high winds and flames shooting into the air.

According to Hill County Emergency Management as of Wednesday evening, the town is currently under voluntary evacuations. The Rio Vista Community Center has been designated for those seeking shelter.

This is a developing story and 25 News will continue to post updates as they become available.

