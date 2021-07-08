Why gas prices are the most expensive since 2014, Central Texas averages

The current gas price average in Texas is $2.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel and, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the highest price level since October 2014.

The current price for gas is one cent more than this day last week, and 93 cents more than this day last year.

The rise is due to higher demand after Texans traveled this past Independence Day weekend, coupled with expensive crude oil prices. And gas prices could continue to increase in the summer months by 20 to 30 cents, according to market analysts.

“The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on average in the Lone Star State has increased by nearly 45 percent since the start of the year due to increased demand and higher crude oil prices as more people are traveling for leisure and business,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Market analysts anticipate that this upward trend could continue through the summer.”

In good news Texas drivers are paying some of the cheapest prices for gas in the U.S. with the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded being $3.14.

Looking at major metropolitan areas in Texas, drivers in El Paso and Odessa are paying the most on average, $3.04, and drivers in Amarillo area are paying the least.

The current averages in Central Texas are $2.772 in Waco, $2.774 in Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood with a $2.768 average in Bell and McLennan Counties, $2.799 in Coryell County, $2.858 in Bosque County, and $2.944 in Mills County.

For more information or updates on Central Texas gas price averages visit the AAA website.