White-tailed deer archery season opens Oct. 3 across Texas. Here's what hunters need to know

WACO, Texas — White-tailed deer archery season opens Oct. 3 across Texas, and wildlife officials are encouraging hunters to make safety a priority before heading into the field.

As hunters prepare for the start of bow season, Texas Parks and Wildlife educators and game wardens are emphasizing the importance of having a plan and communicating with others before a hunt.

"We always recommend that everybody has a plan, and they share their plan with somebody," said Travis Glick, a Texas Parks and Wildlife educator. "Let a friend, family member, spouse or roommate know what you're going to do and where you're going to be."

Glick said hunters should share their location with someone they trust, even if they prefer to keep their hunting spots private.

"As private as hunters like to be with their secret hunting spots, somebody needs to know where you are," he said.

Archery season runs from Oct. 3 through Nov. 6 and serves as the first deer hunting opportunity of the fall across much of the state.

While hunter orange is not required during archery-only season, Glick said hunters should still take steps to make themselves visible to others who may be nearby.

"You don't have to wear orange for archery season, and that is not a requirement," Glick said. "Although having some sort of identifying marker on yourself in case there are other hunters in your area is always a smart idea."

Officials also stress the importance of maintaining communication throughout a hunt, especially if plans change.

"If you decide to move or change locations, let those who are hunting with you know that you are in a new location," Glick said. "Communication is key in the field. Take those safety precautions, communicate, make it obvious what your plans are, and stick to your plans."

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials say preparation, communication, and situational awareness can help prevent accidents and ensure a safe start to the hunting season.

Regular white-tailed deer rifle season opens the first weekend of November.

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