Where to go to cool off in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — We're seeing some of the hottest temperatures of the summer this week.

To help people avoid heat-related dangers, several communities have cooling centers open.

WACO:

Salvation Army Cooling Center

300 Webster Avenue

When temperature exceed 100 degrees, the Community Kitchen is open to provide water, air conditioning and relief. For more information, call 254-757-1641.

KILLEEN:

Friends in Crisis Shelter

412 East Sprott Street

The shelter operates as a cooling center any day the forecasted mid-day temperatures exceed 100 degrees, opening at 1 p.m. and remaining open overnight. The shelter closes around 7 a.m.

The facility offers an air-conditioned environment, water and a meal to anyone who needs it. The shelter can be contacted at (254) 245-8269.

HARKER HEIGHTS:

Police Department Lobby

402 Indian Trail

Open 24hrs, 7 days a week

Recreation Center

307 Millers Crossing

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. / closed Sunday

Citizens who need a place to cool down and temporarily get out of the heat can contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400 option 1 for a cooling location.