What's open - and closed - during the Christmas holiday this year

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Here's a list of stores that are open and closed on Christmas this year, plus changes to hours of operations for city offices and facilities for the week of Christmas and New Year's.

ALDI

Costco

Home Depot

IKEA

Kroger

Lowe's

Macy's

Rite Aid

Sam's Club

Target

Walmart

(Select locations are open, check your local store for modified holiday hours.)



CVS

Denny's

Dunkin'

McDonald's

Starbcuks

7-Eleven

Waffle House

Walgreens

City Closures

Waco

City offices will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 25 for Christmas and Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 for New Year's Day.

Solid Waste Collection



On Wednesday, Dec. 24, gray waste carts and blue recycling carts will be collected as normal. Cobbs Recycling Center will be closed, but the landfill will stay open

Residents with a Thursday, Dec. 25 trash pickup day will have their gray waste carts and blue recycling carts collected a day earlier, on Wednesday, Dec. 24. The Cobbs Recycling Center and the landfill will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 25.

Residents with a Thursday, Jan. 1 trash pickup day will have their gray waste carts and green yard waste carts collected Wednesday, Dec. 31. Cobbs Recycling Center and the landfill will be closed

The MyWaco Central and call center and drive-thru at 425 Franklin Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 24, Thursday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 1. City of Waco utility customers can pay their bill by phone at (254) m299-2489 or online here.

All Waco-McLennan County Library locations will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23 and remain closed on Wednesday, Dec. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 25. All library locations will also close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 31 and remain closed on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Dewey, Doris Miller, and South Waco Community Centers will all be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 24, Thursday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will only be closed on Thursday, Dec. 25.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 24, Thursday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Pet Circle Regional Animal Center will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 24, Thursday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. However, animal protection officers will still be available.

The Waco Transit System will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

The Waco Welcome Center at 323 S. Sixth Street will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 24, Thursday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

The Cameron Park Zoo will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

The Texas Ranger Museum & Hall of Fame will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 24, Thursday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Robinson

City offices will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 25.

Solid waste collection will run one day late on Christmas Day and the Friday after. The schedule for the week of Christmas, Dec. 22 through 27 will be:



Monday through Wednesday: Run as normal

Thursday: No collection

Friday: Collect Thursday's route

Saturday: Collect Friday's route

Copperas Cove

City facilities will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 25. This includes the Solid Waste Transfer Station.

Below are the modified trash, recycle, brush and bulk collection dates:

Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, with the exception of no collection on Thursday, Dec. 25. Commercial customers with a Thursday pick up will be serviced Friday or Saturday.

College Station

City offices will be closed starting Monday, Dec. 22 through Friday, Dec. 26 for Christmas and on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 for New Year's Day.

Solid waste will be collected on the usual schedule except for Thursday, Dec. 25 and Friday, Dec. 26, and Thursday, Jan. 1 and Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. Thursday routes will be collected on Friday and Friday routes will be picked up on Saturday.

The Gary Halter Nature Center and Lincoln Recreation Center will also be closed Monday, Dec. 22 through Friday, Dec. 26.

The Southwood Community Center and Meyer Senior and Community Center will be closed starting Monday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.

The Ringer Library will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 26, as well as on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. The library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31.