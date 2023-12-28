Westwood Drive closure scheduled through Jan. 2nd and 18th

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen said on Thursday that the city's Transportation Division will be closing the north intersection of Westwood Drive and Edgefield Street starting Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 7 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 18.

The city said a concrete valley gutter will be installed at the work site, meaning crews need to enter the roadway.

"Crews will have traffic detoured around the work site. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices," the city said.

From the City of Killeen:

If you wish to make inquiries, please contact the City of Killeen Transportation office at (254) 616-3153 or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov.

The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation.