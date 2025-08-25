WestFest 2025 schedule and events

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — WestFest 2025 has a full line up of music, food and fun for the whole family this Labor Day weekend!

Below is this year's schedule:

Friday, Aug. 29:

The Kickoff Party starts at 5 p.m. and it's Bracelet Night! All you can ride at the carnival for one price.

The crowning of Miss WestFest 2025 will also happen Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at the East Pavilion.

The concert headliner is Aaron Watson, with opening acts from Shinyribs and Jon Wolfe. Shinyribs takes the stage at 6:45 p.m., following the Miss WestFest crowning.

KXXV

Saturday, Aug. 30:

WestFest Parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown West

All day Saturday (and Sunday) is the Power of Polka, with 12 bands and over 40 hours of Polka music.

All weekend is face painting and carnival rides for the kids, as well as Horseshoe and Washer Tournaments!

Lots of food and drinks, be sure to try the beer bread sandwiches - a Czech tradition!

KXXV

KXXV

Sunday, Aug. 31:

Start your morning with the Kolache 5K run and a Kolache Eating Contest.

Enjoy more polka music all day at the East and west Pavilions.

Sunday is the Shutdown Party with Kolby Cooper and special guest Sunny Suceda at the East Pavilion.

KXXV

KXXV

Arts and crafts and other vendors will be at WestFest Friday through Sunday, and catch Polka Mass on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Sefcik Amphitheater.

Click here for tickets and more information.