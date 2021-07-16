West Texas SWAT Commander killed in standoff, three officers injured

The Lubbock County Sherriff's announced that SWAT Commander Sergeant Josh Bartlett was killed during a standoff that injured three other officers.

The LCSO SWAT Team responded to assist the Levelland Police Department on Thursday, July 15, at 2:15 pm with a barricaded suspect who was firing at authorities. The standoff took place at 1100 10th St. in Levelland.

Shortly after the SWAT teams arrival, according to authorities, the situation further escalated and Sgt. Bartlett was shot in the exchange of firearms.

Sgt. Bartlett was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Levelland, and he later succumbed to his life-threatening injuries.

The other injured officers were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is working with several departments, including the The Levelland Police Department, The Texas Department of Public Safety, The Lubbock Police Department, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, Homeland Security, FBI, and the US Marshal’s office to resolve the ongoing incident.