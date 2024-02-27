Water shut-off scheduled for Wednesday in parts of Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A temporary water shut-off is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 28, in some areas of Harker Heights, the city announced Tuesday.
The city said the shut-off will last eight hours starting at 9 a.m. while the Water Department makes a necessary repair to a main line.
The following streets will be affected:
- 2200 Wilderness Dr. thru 2208 Wilderness Dr.
- 2400 Catawba Loop thru 2425 Catawba Loop
If you have any questions or concerns, the city said to contact their Public Works Department at (254) 953-5649.