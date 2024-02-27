Water shut-off scheduled for Wednesday in parts of Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A temporary water shut-off is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 28, in some areas of Harker Heights, the city announced Tuesday.

The city said the shut-off will last eight hours starting at 9 a.m. while the Water Department makes a necessary repair to a main line.

The following streets will be affected:



2200 Wilderness Dr. thru 2208 Wilderness Dr.

2400 Catawba Loop thru 2425 Catawba Loop

If you have any questions or concerns, the city said to contact their Public Works Department at (254) 953-5649.