Water shut-off scheduled for Wednesday in parts of Harker Heights

Posted at 12:47 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 13:47:02-05

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A temporary water shut-off is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 28, in some areas of Harker Heights, the city announced Tuesday.

The city said the shut-off will last eight hours starting at 9 a.m. while the Water Department makes a necessary repair to a main line.

The following streets will be affected:

  • 2200 Wilderness Dr. thru 2208 Wilderness Dr.
  • 2400 Catawba Loop thru 2425 Catawba Loop

If you have any questions or concerns, the city said to contact their Public Works Department at (254) 953-5649.

