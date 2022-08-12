Watch Now
Water levels continue to drop; drought continues despite rainfall

Posted at 10:33 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 11:33:01-04

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco reports the drought still continues despite the recent rainfall.

Lake Waco currently measures around 453.30 feet above sea level; slightly lower than last month's record at 454 feet and now almost nine feet below expected.

Waco Lake Manager Michael Champagne told 25 News this was the lowest he's ever seen back in July when the sea level was approximately seven feet below as opposed to its current level of nine feet.

The National Weather Service reports as of Saturday, Central Texas needs over 15 inches of rainfall to end the drought; amongst the most desperate regions for rainfall in the country.

City officials still ask residents to limit their limit water usage.

Utility Services Director Lisa Tyer told 25 News in July current water restrictions are helping but still needs people to conserve.

