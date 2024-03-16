WATCH: Male prisoner attacks female officer inside Texas prison infirmary

MIDWAY, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says it's investigating an attack by a male prisoner on a female corrections officer inside a Madison County prison.



WATCH: Surveillance video shows a Texas prison inmate pummel a female officer as other staff rush to stop an attack inside the Jim Ferguson Unit in Midway, Texas. @TDCJ tells me the incident shows what officers 'behind the razor wire' confront.@25NewsKXXV #Texasprisons pic.twitter.com/qeoAXF8wvL — Trenton Hooker (@trentonhooker) March 16, 2024

"This incident really brings to light the challenges our brave men and women behind the razor wire confront, from de-escalating tense situations to making split-second decisions with potentially life-or-death consequences," Amanda Hernandez, TDCJ's communications director, said in a statement to 25 News.

Surveillance video of the attack first surfaced Friday on social media claiming the attack happened Thursday inside the infirmary at the Jim Ferguson Unit.

The owner of the Facebook page tells 25 News the video and information were sent to their inbox along with two additional videos, and that the person who sent the message is a current TDCJ employee.

Hernandez said TDCJ is aware of the video and are investigating the attack.

The Facebook page's owner said the state agency has tried to have the video removed, alleging copyright violations.

The Jim Ferguson Unit opened in 1962 and houses 2,096 inmates in a complex spanning more than 4,000 acres. The prison has a total staff of 364 employees, 246 of which are corrections officers.



"Our correctional staff deserve immense respect for the sacrifices they make to keep our communities safe," Hernandez said.

