Watch Fort Hood's 4th of July Celebration with 25 News

KILLEEN, Texas — The Fort Hood 4th of July Celebration is the biggest, most spectacular fireworks show in Central Texas. The Fort Hood Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) program has been hosting this annual celebration for over 25 years.

"The Fort Hood Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) program is proud to support this quality of life opportunity for our Soldiers, Families, and the entire community," Dr. Peter Craig, Director of Fort Hood Family MWR said, "Providing a fireworks show offers a small but important way for us to honor our Service members and their families for all they do to defend our freedom everyday. Our Soldiers represent the best of our Nation's values, and the fireworks symbolize the independence we attained over 245 years ago."

