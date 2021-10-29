Watch
Washington County Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 to find those responsible for death of 13-month-old

Brenham Police Department (Facebook)
Brenham County Crime Stoppers.PNG
Posted at 5:26 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 18:35:09-04

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — The Brenham & Washington County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the death of a 13-month-old child.

Khalil Reese died on Sept. 19, 2020.

The Brenham Police Department is looking for anyone with direct knowledge surrounding the circumstances that caused Khalil’s death.

To submit an anonymous tip to Washington County Crime Stoppers click here or call them directly at 979-836-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
