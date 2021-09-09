Wanted fugitive at large after assaulting minor, threatening another individual with a knife

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office is searching for fugitive Benny Wright, who assaulted a minor and threatened another individual with a knife.

Bosque County deputies responded to the reported assault of a minor in Cranfills Gap on Monday evening. As deputies arrived on the scene, and additionally learned about Wright's threats, they obtained warrants for his arrest.

Wright is currently a wanted fugitive at large, investigators are seeking to locate and apprehend him.

"BCSO is prepared to, and will, file charges on any individual who, in anyway, assists Benny Wright in eluding or evading arrest by providing a place to stay or transportation to anywhere but jail," said the sheriff's office. "Harboring a wanted felon is also a felony charge."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2363. Callers may remain anonymous.