Walmart parking spot dispute ends in fatal shooting, suspect arrested: Report

HOUSTON — A Houston-area man is being charged with murder after a fatal dispute this weekend in a Walmart parking lot, news outlets reported.

As first published by ABC 13, Christopher David Hernandez, 22, reportedly shot and killed a stranger in a Walmart parking lot located in Westwood near the Sam Houston Tollway.

A witness said another man had yelled at Hernandez, 'you don't know how to drive,' before later exiting his vehicle and walking towards the Walmart.

It was at that moment - according to the witness - that Hernandez approached the man and shot him multiple times.

Police said Hernandez then walked into the McDonald's located inside the Walmart where he called them and waited there until they arrived.

The 31-year-old male victim was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Houston Police Department.

Hernandez's bond is currently set at $300,000.

The judge has since ruled that should he bond out, he will remain under house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Under his bond conditions, Hernandez is no longer allowed to drive or have weapons.