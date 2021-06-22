Waller County Sherrif's Office: Suspect impersonating a police officer wanted, potentially armed

WALLER COUNTY, TX — According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, local law enforcement has been notified of an unidentified man, suspected of impersonating a police officer.

On June 19, it's reported that around 10 P.M. a car, possibly a Dodge Charger, equipped with red and blue emergency lights, pulled a motorist over in the 25000 block of Joseph Road near FM 1488.

As the operator of the vehicle approached the motorist's vehicle, the suspect had a gun drawn, pointed at the motorist, and ordered her out of the vehicle. The motorist took off and drove to a family member's home. The vehicle possibly followed the motorist to the neighborhood but did not follow her into the neighborhood.

At the time of this publication, law enforcement is confirming that the car was not a WCSO vehicle and that they do not use unmarked vehicles for traffic stops.

"All of our vehicles are clearly and plainly marked and our deputies will be in clearly identifiable uniforms." WCSO posted on their official Facebook page following this incident.

"Please stay vigilant and stay safe. If you are pulled over and you are unsure of who it is, please call 9-1-1 or call our dispatch at 979-826-8282. If you have any information or have had a similar situation happen to you, please call us."

