Waller County authorities looking for escaped fugitive

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Waller County Sheriff's Office is in search of male subject that escaped custody — Salvador Saucedo was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans with red hair.

Authorities say he may be working as day labor or posing as homeless needing help.

"At approximately 7 p.m. on Jan. 23, a male subject escaped The Waller County Sheriff's Office custody while undergoing testing at the Belleville Hospital.

"Saucedo was previously charged with indecency with a child in March, 2024 and stalking in May, 2024 — he has currently been charged by Waller County with resisting arrest, escape, assault on a peace officer, fugitive, and possession of a controlled substance."

Police are asking for the public's help with information on the suspect, a reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

"Please be on the lookout and share this across your social media platforms — he is known to have family in the Bryan/College Station area," the College Station Police Department said.

"If seen, contact 9-1-1 immediately and be able to provide an accurate location/direction of travel and a clothing description."

You can also call (979) 826-8282.