Waiver for expired driver licenses, titles and registrations ends April 14

The pandemic shut down many government offices, including DMV's and tax offices, leaving people without a place to renew their driver's licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations and titles.

That's why on March 16, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott issued a waiver on expired documents. That waiver is set to expire April 14, 2021.

"I run my own business, so I gotta have registrations and have everything legal. I've been here about 20 minutes and it's been a line the whole time... it's not moving very fast," said Ronnie Baker, who was in line at the Mclennan County Tax Office to rennew his title.

DMV's have also been busy, as some are by appointment only and may even have a waiting list.

People without an an appointment were turned away at the DMV on East Crest Drive.

"If you're able to do it before you come up here, it's the best but I wouldn't suspect to have an appointment the same day. They're probably going to schedule you tomorrow or the next day," said Jordan Williams, who was turned away for not having an appointment.

According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, between March and December of 2020, 39,356 registrations expired in McLennnan County alone.

"Title and registration requirements ends April 14th, but there's really no need to wait. You can go ahead and take care of that now. Many Texans have already done so," said Adam Shaivitz with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

It's best to call your local DMV or tax office and see if you need to make an appointment.

Don't forget you can renew in person, online, or through the mail.

Getting pulled over with expired registration could land you a ticket of up to $200 dollars.