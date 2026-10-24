(WACO, Texas) — For the past 8 years, Holly Henderson has been driving around Central Texas, feeding, clothing and praying for neighbors in need through Resurrection Outreach Ministries — and it all started with a late-night prayer.

Henderson spends her free time doing outreach, and she told me rain, snow, hot or cold, the outreach goes on. Her mission is rooted in her own experience.

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Waco woman's 8-year ministry feeds and clothes Central Texas neighbors, now dreams of a center

"In my life, I've been in some dark places and I'll never forget how it feels, you know, how it felt when someone came to me and offered prayer and to give me something to drink or something to eat," Henderson said.

What began as a modest goal has grown far beyond what she first imagined.

"I said, if I can feed my family and just 10 other people a month and help clothe them, then I think I'm doing a good job," Henderson said. "Well, the first time those eight people, after that, it was 16, and then it's grown to many, it's been many people, hundreds, maybe thousands, over the years."

She drives all over Central Texas, handing out bags filled with food, water, hygiene items, slightly used clothes and more. But she told me it's time for a building and maybe even a van.

"There would also be a space for a community meal, a day center for people, restrooms, access to a shower, those things," Henderson said.

Transportation is another growing need she hopes to address.

"I know we have transportation here, but I have many people that call and seek transportation, such as senior ministry, senior citizens, and other types of people in different situations," Henderson said.

Henderson is looking to expand her outreach and needs help from neighbors. For her, the work is a calling.

"It's truly a blessing, you know? As a Christian, I feel I'm called to do this, the great commission. I feel like this is part of my life. I'm called to do this, and I don't ever get tired of doing it," Henderson said.

By 2027, Henderson wants to have her own outreach center.

You can donate gently used clothing and shoes HERE. To help Henderson continue and expand her ministries monetarily click HERE or the link to the GoFundMe can be found here.

If you or someone you know is in need, Resurrection Outreach Ministries can be reached by texting 254-400-1786.

