Waco Walks: Steps residents are taking to mobilize Waco

WACO, Texas — Waco Walks is making it their mission to make the city of Waco a place for everyone.

Meg Wallace is one of many residents who walked the streets of Downtown Waco with accessibility in mind, finding many places with no curve ramps and crumbling sidewalks.

“One of the issues mobilize Waco wants to call attention to,” Wallace said.

After moving to Waco in 2016, Wallace quickly realized there is more work to be done with the issue of mobility hitting close to home.

Wallace shared “my mom and I recently moved to Waco and she is using a wheelchair.”

She wants to make Waco accessible for all residents using wheelchairs to be able to participate and share their gifts with the community.

City officials joined the walk to hear the needs of the community and to create a plan to make Waco accessible and walkable for all.

Director of Development Services Clint Peters said events like this one “get people out in the environment so they can really experience it and give us feedback.”

Feedback they said is a part of a guiding document for future investments and pedestrian projects for Downtown Waco.

The city hopes to release its plan in the fall.

For more information on future Waco Walks events, you can visit their website.