Waco voters share top priorities ahead of midterm election

WACO, Texas — From affordability and education to preserving what residents value about their community, Waco voters are weighing a range of issues as they prepare to cast their ballots in the midterm election.

Along Austin Avenue and near the McLennan County Courthouse, residents shared what matters most to them as early voting enters its final stretch.

For Waco resident Jason Walker, that includes protecting the qualities he values in his community, state and country.

“I care about conserving what is really good about Waco and Texas and our country,” Walker said.

Other voters pointed to economic concerns and national issues.

“Affordability, you know, getting things under control,” Waco resident Jack Sorells said. He also cited the war in Iran and said he wants “serious people in office who ... take the job seriously.”

For Lucy Apple, a mother of two young children, education is a major priority.

“My biggest priority, I'm a mom of two young children, and I would really love to see support and resources for education here in Waco,” Apple said.

She praised local schools and administrators and said she wants them to have the resources necessary to support teachers and students.

While residents named different priorities heading into the election, casting a ballot carries special significance for voter Crystal Bakora.

“I think it's really important, especially as a young voter like myself,” Bakora said. “I feel like ... a lot of young voters don't think our voice matters.”

Bakora said she hopes more members of her generation recognize the importance of participating in the election.

“That's the whole point of democracy,” she said, encouraging other young voters, particularly members of Gen Z, to cast their ballots and take part in their civic duties.

Despite their different priorities, the Waco residents interviewed shared a common message for their neighbors: participate in the election.

“Get informed and go vote,” one resident said.

“You got to vote in order for your voice to be heard,” another said.

“I can't encourage people enough to get out and vote,” another resident added.

Early voting ends Friday. Polls reopen at 7 a.m. on Election Day, on Tuesday.

This story was originally reported on air by Alexa Conroy and was adapted into a digital article with the assistance of AI.

