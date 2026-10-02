(WACO, Texas) — A local tool and home store was burglarized early Friday morning, with two suspects stealing $2,000 worth of tools, according to co-owner Sally Regian.

Surveillance video captured two men reversing into the parking lot of Regian Tool and Home around 3:40 a.m. One suspect broke through the glass door while the other rushed in with a trash cart. The two then filled the cart with tools before leaving.

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Waco tool shop burglarized; co-owner says thieves stole $2,000 in tools

Regian said the break-in was especially painful given the store's deep roots in the community.

"That's what's so heartbreaking is that I know these weren't any of our customers that will, you know, love us. These are people that don't know us, or they would. I mean, we've been in business since 1993. Um, and had this store for 4 years, but we locally, we have sold tools to our community since 1993. And my partner, King, is from Waco; I mean, born and bred here. So, you know, you're stealing from your neighbor, basically," Regian said.

Regian said the financial impact of a burglary like this is significant for a small business.

"Because it's a small business. We're not a corporation. We don't have endless amounts of money like Home Depot or Lowe's. I mean, we're a small business. We have one store. And so we do take a hit, especially in this economy because sales aren't that great anyway," Regian said.

Despite the loss, Regian said she hopes the suspects had a genuine need.

"I truly hope, because that's the kind of people King and I are, is that they need it more than we do. I mean, I hope it's feeding them and paying their bills," Regian said.

Regian said she and police believe the suspects may have had prior knowledge of the store's layout.

"Make sure your video cameras are working, um, and just be vigilant. I mean, we think the police think, and we also think that because they knew exactly where to go in the store, they didn't come in and look around. They knew where to go. So we're gonna review the previous weeks and see," Regian said.

She is urging other area businesses to make sure their security systems are up to date.

The Waco Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and no suspect has been identified at this time.