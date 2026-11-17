(WACO, Texas) — The city of Waco is teaming up with a nonprofit to turn an empty lot on 25th Street into a usable community space — and organizers say they need your help to do it.

The 25th Street Activation is a partnership between the nonprofit Better Block and the city of Waco, where underutilized areas are re-imagined into something new. Organizers are focusing on 2423 Cole Avenue, a former bingo hall.

WATCH HERE:

Waco teams up with nonprofit Better Block to transform empty lot into community space on 25th Street

"Our goal is to work alongside community members to re-imagine different spaces within their neighborhoods," Krista Nightengale of Better Block said.

The project is temporary. It would be up and running for a year to see if it's successful, and it's based solely on community input and volunteer work. The whole project is completed in 120 days.

"The way it works is the first 30 days is really gathering that feedback, getting people's insight. We then kind of sit down and we really dive into the design of it over the next 30 days. And then when we're 60 days out, that's when all the fun really starts to happen," Nightengale said.

The space could become a place for pop-up shops, a sports court, or just a place for neighbors to gather.

"So sometimes we're looking at vacant lots and thinking about what could this be? What should this be? And we test out different things to kind of see what works and what doesn't work?" Nightengale said.

Nightengale said the approach lets residents play a direct role in the outcome.

"People not only get to dream up some ideas, but they actually see some of those ideas come to life and they actually are the ones bringing those ideas to life in a very short amount of time. So, when they showed us this space at 2423 Cole Avenue, it, it's such a fascinating spot. And I think it has so much potential," Nightengale said.

"The goal is to really activate the space, test out what it should become permanently, and let people kind of shape it and mold it naturally as it's there in the area," Nightengale said.

A link to a survey can be found HERE.

