(WACO, Texas) — A Waco business owner says ongoing construction on Franklin Avenue is hurting her restaurant — and she just wants answers.

Victoria Chapa, owner of Victoria's Mexican Food, says construction, cones, and road signs moved in around the same time she opened her business. The work has been going on for 3 months.

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Waco restaurant owner says months of road construction are driving away customers

"Like, we didn't open this place, just open a business. It was.. It started with a dream, and now it's like, this is how we support our family, and I can't afford to let them down," Chapa said.

Chapa says she tried to get a timeline for the project before committing to the location.

"This happened right around the time that we signed for the building, and that is why I asked. I asked them several times, how long is this construction gonna take place? You know, if I had known then, I could have prepared myself," Chapa said.

She says the construction has had a direct effect on her customer traffic.

"When it's busier out there, we see fewer customers because of the traffic, and because of the issues trying to pull into the parking lot. When it dies down a little bit, we see more of an increase in business; our breakfast is peaking at, like, 9:30 AM," Chapa said.

She also described the danger drivers face trying to reach the restaurant.

"It's a really quick turn, and they don't know that there's an alley, just a few yards away that they could turn into and come through the side. A lot of them don't realize that. So they try to make the first turn, and we've seen people get rear-ended, or they just get upset and just take off. They don't want to pull in. We've had people call in orders to go. And they just leave them here because they can't pull in. They'll call us and let us know sometimes," Chapa said.

Chapa says she reached out to Oncor to ask about any funding for businesses impacted by ongoing projects.

"I'm directed to the encore website, and they just said to file a claim, but those claims are for damages, like physical damages. I don't have that," Chapa said.

I reached out to Oncor on her behalf. The company said it is installing new underground electric facilities and expects the project to be completed by December. The large hole in front of Victoria's should be filled within the next week.

Oncor said it recognizes construction can be disruptive to local businesses.

"Our team is reaching out to the restaurant and other nearby businesses to provide project updates and answer questions as we work to complete this project as quickly and safely as possible," Oncor said.

Chapa reassures neighbors the restaurant is open despite the construction and cones — and invites them to come in and come hungry.

