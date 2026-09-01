Waco residents could feel the pinch as data centers push electricity prices higher

WACO, TX — Waco residents are noticing higher electric bills, and new research suggests data center growth could push costs even further.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found data centers have already pushed average wholesale electricity prices an estimated 2 to 6% higher nationwide, and growing demand could continue putting pressure on electricity costs through 2028.

Waco resident Lizzie Kim said the change in her bill has been hard to miss.

"Honestly, like in the past few months, we've seen it go up quite a bit. I would say like probably $50 or $60 a month."

Waco resident Kelly Shaw said she has also seen an increase.

"Probably about $50 extra a month."

For Shaw, the added cost affects her overall budget.

"Oh, of course, because that's $50 extra that I don't have to spend on food or, you know, just extra activities."

Kim said she has a few theories about what may be driving the increases locally.

"We have had quite a hot summer in the past couple of months, so I imagine maybe that is why. Like some of the infrastructure around this area particularly is not necessarily up to date. That could be another issue. I'm not sure though."

The research does not suggest household bills will suddenly jump out of control, but the pressure from data center demand is expected to continue.

"It definitely impacts it. I mean, not to like a crucial extent, but yeah, it has definitely impacted us," Kim said.

Oncor, when reached for comment, said weather is the biggest factor in changes to electric bills.

As more AI data centers come online, experts say electricity prices could continue to rise.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

