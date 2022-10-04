Waco receives large grant to help combat violent crimes in community

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department and some non-profit organizations that aim to better the community are receiving a $1.5-million grant from the Department of Justice in efforts to reduce violent crimes in the Waco area.

Work has since commenced reducing those numbers, but one specific group still needs attention.

Officials told 25 News much work has been completed helping those who want to leave gang life, and this funding will help volunteers continue to do as such.

Waco police reported around 2500 violent crimes in 2021. As of August, the amount violent crimes in 2022 is 1740.

However, some people discovered ways they could help.

Prosper Waco is looking to do just that with recent funding coming from the DOJ's community intervention initiative with a plan to reduce violent crime in the Waco area.

Prosper Waco says right now there are no real resources that can be given to support gang violence intervention and prevention.

"Part of that plan includes violence interrupters, and these are folk that serve in the community to reach. There’s no real place to refer someone that says 'hey I want to get out of a gang,'" said Telawna Kirbie, director of behavioral health at Prosper Waco.

Kiribie said to 25 News that Prosper Waco are forming the groups they will use to reduce violent crimes in the community.